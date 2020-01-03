Live Now
Hinds County leaders sworn in

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected officials for Hinds County were sworn in on Friday.

Sheriff Lee Vance said one of the most important issues that he plans to focus on in the Raymond jail.

“The number one goal is for us to have a plan to make the Hinds County Detention Center a safer facility. I mean we’re speaking about a detention center where we’ve got hundreds of doors that don’t lock. I don’t know how you expect to run a safe facility if the doors don’t lock,” explained Vance.

The sheriff said he is looking forward to choosing his command staff to serve alongside him. 

