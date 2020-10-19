Hinds County leaders won’t accept grant due to discrepancies

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County will not receive a grant that would have gone to making polling places safe. The grant from the Center for Tech and Civilian life was supposed to be used for items like PPE, disposable pens and social distancing measures at the polls.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting to talk about the grant on Monday.

Board President Robert Graham expressed his disappointment about the decision. He said due to discrepancies in where the money would be distributed, they were not able to accept the grant. Certain funding for some districts was left off the list.

According to leaders, the county has not spent any of the grant money. They want voters to know that the polls will still be a safe place to cast their ballots.

LATEST STORIES: