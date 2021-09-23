Hinds County man arrested for assault, impersonating a police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies have arrested a man responsible for assaulting another man while posing as a police officer.

According to Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, an official received a complaint that James Christmas was representing himself as a Hinds County Deputy Sheriff on Tuesday, September 21.

From surveillance video, Christmas can been seen placing a weapon to the victim’s head. On Wednesday, he was located and charged with aggravated assault and impersonating a police officer.

Additional charges are pending at this time. This is a developing story.