Hinds County Officials Request More Security Following U.S. Capitol Riot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, Credell Calhoun says in his 40 plus years of public service, he’s never seen the United States under attack like it was Wednesday.

Therefore, the request to increase security is to make sure that the madness on Capitol Hill, doesn’t occur in Hinds County.

Hinds County Sherriff, Lee Vance says the sheriff’s department has multiple deputies posted at county buildings.

12 News’ Gary Burton asked Sherriff Vance if he’s concerned about riots happening in Hind County while rallies and protest are taking place.

He responded with “we’re always concerned, but there is no intel or factual information from any law-enforcement agencies that I know of that have been gathered that would imply that something is going to happen.”

Director of the Mississippi State Capitol Police, Don Byington says he wants the people to know that everything is under control at the Mississippi State Capitol. He says the Capitol is adequately staffed and has plenty of officers available on every floor.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors urges everyone to be diligent and cautious, and if you happen to see anything suspicious, report it.