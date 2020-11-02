Hinds County receives grant to help keep voters safe from COVID-19

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors received a grant on Monday to help ensure voter safety during the General Election on November 3.

According to Board President Robert Graham, leaders accepted the $25,000 grant from the Arnold Schwarzenegger Institute. The funds will be used to pay for personal protective equipment.

Twenty thousand face masks have been purchased to hand out in the county. Leaders said 350,000 have already been given to the Hinds County Emergency Management, and 80 cases of disinfectant have been purchased.

Supervisors David Archie and Credell Calhoun said they will visit each precinct on Tuesday to make sure things are running smoothly.

