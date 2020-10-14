Hinds County School District announces the use of Bipolar Ionization

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Hinds County School District announced they have upgraded the HVAC systems at all sites with Bipolar Ionization.

Bipolar Ionization is an apparatus that is mounted inside the mechanical system of the HVAC units. When Integrated into HVAC systems, the technology utilizes specialized tubes that take oxygen molecules from the air and convert them into charged atoms that then cluster around microparticles, surrounding and deactivating harmful substances like airborne mold, bacteria, allergens, and viruses.

Ionization testing results, have demonstrated a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, effectively neutralizing SARS-CoV-2.

Some other benefits, include:

Bipolar ions that bond with contaminants gain size and mass and drop to the floor, or return to the filter, making them easily cleaned from the air we breathe.

Bipolar ions break down odors at their source and eliminate them — no masking or diluting!

Bipolar ions break down toxic gasses and compounds from dangerous chemicals such as cleaning products, pesticides, paints, solvents, mold, mildew and more.

Because bipolar ions negatively affect the DNA of bacteria and viruses, protecting the space’s inhabitants from illness and disease.

There are no filters to change or collector cells to clean.

Bipolar ionization technology uses no chemicals, heavy metals or mercury, and produces no harmful by-products such as ozone or ultra-violet light.

“As we made plans to return to campus on August 17, the safety for our students, employees, and community members was our number one priority,” stated Dr. Delesicia Martin, Superintendent. “By installing the Bipolar Ionization air purification system, in addition to our cleaning/sanitizing protocols, health and temperature screenings, and physical distancing guidelines, we were confident that we could bring our students and staff back to school safely.”

