RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – In accordance with the USDA new guidelines, the Hinds County School District (HCSD) will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all traditional and hybrid students.
The free meals will be served starting at all HCSD schools starting Monday, September 14, 2020, thru December 31, 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- Flooding on I-55 N. near Briarwood Drive in Jackson
- Oregon preparing for ‘mass fatality incident’ in wildfire recovery
- Hinds County School District offering free meals for students
- Special Olympics, MS working through pandemic
- Bill aims to combat racial disparities in maternal, infant mortality