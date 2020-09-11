Severe Weather Tools

Hinds County School District offering free meals for students

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – In accordance with the USDA new guidelines, the Hinds County School District (HCSD) will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all traditional and hybrid students.

The free meals will be served starting at all HCSD schools starting Monday, September 14, 2020, thru December 31, 2020.

