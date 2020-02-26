Hinds County School District to host annual job fair

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County School District will host its annual job fair on Saturday, February 29. The event will be at Byram Middle School from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The district is seeking to hire all positions, including certified teachers, teacher assistants, substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians and food service workers.

“This job fair is a great way for educators and support staff to get to know us as a district and understand the culture of excellence we’re building in the Hinds County School District,” said HCSD Superintendent Dr. Delesicia Martin. “Recruitment and retention for qualified and caring teachers and staff members are the key to any district’s success, so we are looking for individuals who want to make long-term investments in our students and in communities we serve.”

Interested applicants can view a list of all open positions and apply online on the district’s website at www.hinds.k12.ms.us.