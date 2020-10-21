Hinds County Schools celebrate Unity Day 2020 to take a stand against bullying

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Hinds County Schools is “going orange” by celebrating an annual event to stand against bullying in schools and classrooms called Unity Day.

According to stopbullying.gov, about 1 in 5 kids ages 12 to 18 experience bullying.

Throughout the day, students Pre-K through high school will learn about the signs of bullying and how it can be prevented.

“We want them to know what bullying is we also want them to know what bullying is not, said Superintendent of Hinds County Schools, Dr. Delesicia Martin. “We also want them to know as bystanders or individuals that may be being bullied exactly what they need to do.”

Students, staff, parents, and community leaders are all invited to wear orange on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hinds County wants you to share your support on social media by using #UnityDay2020.

Take a stand against bullying🧡#unityday2020 All my life I was bullied by kids, “friends”, adults, teachers. It hurt a lot but I turned that hurt into drive. Other kids are not always as fortunate, so I’m standing up for them today. #stompoutbullying #bullyprevention pic.twitter.com/uZ7VgOs5gX — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) October 21, 2020

#UnityDay2020 Share your photo with us ! We stand with Hinds County Schools to prevent bullying ! @WJTV https://t.co/sFRXuQB76g — Jade Bulecza (@jbulecza) October 21, 2020

