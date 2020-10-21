HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Hinds County Schools is “going orange” by celebrating an annual event to stand against bullying in schools and classrooms called Unity Day.
According to stopbullying.gov, about 1 in 5 kids ages 12 to 18 experience bullying.
Throughout the day, students Pre-K through high school will learn about the signs of bullying and how it can be prevented.
“We want them to know what bullying is we also want them to know what bullying is not, said Superintendent of Hinds County Schools, Dr. Delesicia Martin. “We also want them to know as bystanders or individuals that may be being bullied exactly what they need to do.”
Students, staff, parents, and community leaders are all invited to wear orange on Wednesday, October 21st.
Hinds County wants you to share your support on social media by using #UnityDay2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hinds County Schools celebrate Unity Day 2020 to take a stand against bullying
- Parents of 545 children separated at border can’t be found, court-appointed lawyers say
- Smithsonian museum honors Kobe Bryant by displaying his 2008 Finals jersey
- Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of a busy season, nears Bermuda
- TINY TWINS: Baton Rouge parents welcome second set of identical twins, “This only happens every 15 years”