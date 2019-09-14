Hinds County Search and Rescue Team search for missing Bolton man

HINDS COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – The Hinds County Search and Rescue Team is out searching for missing Bolton man, Jimmie Ray Bell.

Crews met late Saturday morning to see if they could locate Bell who’s been missing since Friday.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for 72-Year old, Jimmy Ray Bell. He was last seen walking the street at 3:30 yesterday. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Saturday, September 14, 2019 Justin DeVonn live from the scene where deputies employed drones to look for the missing man.

The 72-year-old was last seen Friday, September 13 around 3:30 p.m., walking on North Chapel Hill Road in Bolton.

Bell was last seen wearing brown shorts and a turquoise shirt.

He’s described as a black male, gray/balding hair, weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-352-1521.