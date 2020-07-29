Hinds County searches for storage due to backlog of bodies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A backlog at the Mississippi State Crime Lab is leading to a backlog in bodies awaiting autopsies, and one county in looking for help with storage.

“A consistent backlog, an ever growing backlog of criminal cases. And then the medical examiner’s office. Right now, we only have two full time positions,” said State Crime Lab Director Sam Howell.

Currently, the office has only an office administrator, one autopsy technician and two forensic pathologists for the entire state, according to a letter to county coroners.

Hinds County is feeling the burnt of the under-staffing.

Hinds County Supervisor and Board President Robert Graham said the growing numbers of fatalities are putting a strain on the coroner’s office, leaving little or no space available to store bodies.

“Over the last several days, we’ve received information from the coroner that she’s storing as many as 10 deceased individuals. We’re in the process of trying to assist her with locating refrigerated trucks or a refrigerated bin storage bin to help,” expressed Graham.

There’s no official morgue in Hinds County, so the Board is looking at purchasing a storage facility. That would cost approximately $100,000. Other options include leasing a morgue or getting a facility from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“We’re in unprecedented times, and we just have a situation that we’re dealing with that we just don’t know. From day to day, what we’re going to have to deal with… we’re having to make split second decisions,” said Graham.

The causes of death for those waiting on autopsy results are unknown at this time.

LATEST STORIES: