Hinds County Sheriff candidates face-off in debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Since neither Interim sheriff Marshand Crisler nor Captain Tyree Jones received more than 50 percent of the votes in the November 2 election, the race for Hinds County Sheriff continues.

The two candidates debated Thursday night at Jackson State University about community issues– one was about gun violence.

“We have a lot of people that have committed heinous crimes in our communities and a lot of them are repeat offenders. A lot of them are convicted felons. So I do believe that if we take the guards out of their hands on the front end and be proactive that certainly will reduce the number of murders in our community,” said Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler.

“If you look at the statistics the majority of the Balin crimes that are being committed in the city of Jackson and in our community are not convicted felons with firearms. Some of them have not been convicted of a crime but they are some convicted felon in possession of firearms as well,” said Hinds County Sheriff candidate Tyree Jones.

Also discussed was the recent death at the Hinds County Jail and why Crisler hasn’t labeled IT a homicide although the department of justice has.

“We lost a person under my watch and I don’t sleep with it. Prior to me getting into this office, we had five murders in the jail under the previous administration in which my captain of investigations was working at the time, so I think that needs to be clear. But until the medical examiner determines the cause of death we don’t know what it is so I want to be clear about that,” said Interim Sheriff Crisler.

“He said there were five murders in the Hinds County Detention Center on my watch, that’s false. There was one under his watch. There was a suicide, there was a COVID death and there was a drug overdose. There was not a murder under my watch in my tenure with a Hinds County sheriffs office,” said Jones.