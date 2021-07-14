Hinds County sheriff distributes gun locks to prevent accidental shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gun safety is the focus of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office after a number of cases of guns accidentally falling into young hands.

Leaders hope a simple safety step can prevent unnecessary tragedy, which is why they handed out gun locks on Wednesday. Sheriff Lee Vance believes gun owners need to be responsible.

“At the same time, it is what it is. It’s a deadly weapon. Storing it, keeping it away from children or anybody else that may be irresponsible must be a part of the process of keeping a weapon in your house,” said Vance.

In the past few months, there have been cases of children as young as two-years old accidentally firing a weapon. One of those cases was a deadly shooting.

The gun locks are small, portable and easy to store, and the Sheriff’s Office has a surplus. Sheriff Vance and his deputies said that the only way you could figure out how to take it apart is if you’ve read the instructions.

“You have your key, and your lock right here. Just turn your lock, and you can remove it from the barrel. What you have here is a weapon that’s not loaded. The slide is locked to the back. What you can do is run it down through your barrel, back to your lock, turn your key, lock it and remove your key. Now you have a secure weapon that can’t be discharged,” explained Captain Tyree Jones.

Vance said if even if you’re not from Hinds County, you’re can still pick one up. He said they have plenty of devices to go around.

The devices are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 407 East Pascagoula Street.