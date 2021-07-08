Hinds County Sheriff selects top officers for new crime prevention program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new program in Hinds County is aimed at tackling crime outside city limits.

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance named a few police officers in separate Hinds County cities as reserves. The select officers were deputized on Thursday, allowing them to respond to crimes happening just outside of their jurisdictions, rather than having to call on the sheriff’s office.

“I believe it’s a smart way to do business. Having relationships with other law enforcement agencies to the point where you are sharing information and sharing resources. By doing that, you make each individual agency stronger and all of us stronger collectively,” said Sheriff Vance.

He believes this method saves time and could potentially even save lives.