Hinds County Sheriff’s Department: No shots fired at State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Department reports no shots were fired at the Mississippi State Fair Friday night.



A video circulating on social media claimed there was a shooting just after 11:30 p.m.

Major Pete Luke explained there was an altercation between patrons, and during that same time, balloons were being popped at a nearby fair game. He said people began to “panic and run.”



Due to the scatter of people, dozens were injured. Luke said, “Approximately 30 people were checked by AMR. Injuries ranged from scrapes and bruises to lacerations possibly requiring stitches…No weapons were involved.”

