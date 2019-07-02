Hinds County Sheriffs forum

Nine of the 10 candidates for Hinds County Sheriff met in a forum in Raymond to answer questions on how they would lead the department.

Reggie White is an undecided voter and came to watch the candidates share their vision for Hinds County.

“I wanted to find out about all the candidates that are running and find out their stances and what are they trying to do improvement as far as hinds county and mississippi as a whole,” said White.

Current Sheriff Victor Mason was a clear target among his opponents trying to oust him .

For White he said mason and all the candidates held their own.

“They all answers the questions in a very nice manner — find out exactly where they stood and who seemed to have the best substantive plan of what they’re going to do once they get elected .”

Panlist asked questions ranging from the school to prison pipelines, community involvement, and the condition of the Hinds County Jail.

For White he’s still undecided

“I learned a lot about the candidates that were up there and I will have to do some research on my on. “

Election day is August 6th and to avoid a runoff a candidate must achieve 50 percent plus one of the votes .