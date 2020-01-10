Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and JSU students bring awareness to human trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with students of Jackson State University to bring awareness to National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
The two organizations joined together in downtown Jackson Friday morning to campaign on behalf of those who have been affected by slavery and human trafficking.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says, the Blue Campaign represents the sadness of those who are trafficked and the color blue demonstrates the commitment of the United Nations to combating this crime against human dignity.
January 11 is the official day of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.