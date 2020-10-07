Hinds County Sheriff’s Office going Pink during Breast Cancer Awareness month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) will provide educational and awareness resources to employees and the public.

To show support, pink ribbons will be placed on all HCSO patrol cars for display through the remainder of October.

Officials said this event was inspired by Lt. Cheryl Childs, an employee with the HCSO and a recent survivor of breast cancer.

The information will also be available in the main lobby of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office located at 407 E. Pascagoula Street in Jackson.

This event will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of President St. and Tombigbee St. in Jackson.

