Hinds County Sheriff’s Office participates in National Drug Take Back Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Drug Take Back Day.

Neighbors were able to dispose of their old or unused medications during the drive-thru event on North State Street.

Deputies said the department takes part in the initiative in an effort to combat the increasing number of accidental overdoses and to keep people from stealing the medications.

“The objective of the program is to be able to remove or help assist the public in the safe deposal of medications that they’re no longer using. Also, things that they have been prescribed that they didn’t use during the course of treatment. It also provides a safe way for them to get these drugs out the home so that there isn’t accidental poisonings by younger children.

Leaders said it’s better to dispose of medications through drug take back events instead of flushing them, because that could harm the environment.

