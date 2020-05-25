Holiday Enforcement: Officials encourage safe driving

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Throughout Mississippi, safe driving operations are taking place. So far, hundreds of citations have been handed out.

From state to local law enforcement agencies, authorities have been on the lookout for distracted and impaired drivers.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicked off its Memorial Day Enforcement Period on Friday. During “Operation Care,” they’ve issued more than 750 citations. Troopers also made 17 DUI arrests and responded to 14 crashes. There have not been any fatalities.

Drivers should avoid text messaging or any distractions that could endanger lives. They should also have sober, designated drivers in place when necessary.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office also had an aggressive campaign called “Drive Sober or We’ll Take Over.” Deputies issued 71 citations and made eight DUI arrests.