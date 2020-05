HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a special operation throughout Hinds County during the Memorial Day weekend.

The operation, “Drive Sober or We’ll Take Over,” will kick-off on Friday, May 22nd and end on Sunday, May 24th.

The hours of the operation are 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. daily.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicked off its Memorial Day Enforcement Period on Friday.