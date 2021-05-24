Hinds County supervisor David Archie accuses board president Credell Calhoun of corruption

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tension rose during Monday morning’s Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting leading to district 2 Supervisor David Archie afterwards holding a news conference where he said Board president Credell Calhoun is involved in corruption.

Archie is accusing Calhoun of putting his personal business first, particularly when it comes to the decision not to renew the counties former public works director after asking him to do an assignment.

Calhoun disputes these allegations and says there isn’t any corruption with his administration in Hinds county.

Archie said he has instructed the administrator to not go into any private meeting with Calhoun until the investigation is over. Reason being is because Archie feels that Calhoun goes into the private meetings and instructs administrators to do certain things, “which is forbidden.”

Another allegation is that President Calhoun and Hinds County Elections Commission President Toni Johnson are pocketing money. In today’s meeting, Johnson asked for $60,000 to distribute items for the municipal elections. Archie says Johnson originally asked for $40,000 without explaining the reason for the extra twenty-thousand. He says, Johnson said she had spoken to a supervisor about the $20,000 increase but never said who that supervisor was.

Calhoun says, he is doing everything that he knows to make Hinds county become the Mecca of the south.

Calhoun made a motion in today’s meeting to take $2.8 million of state aid money out of Hinds County district 2. This didn’t sit well with Archie but, Calhoun says he lent the whole 4 million dollars of the state aid money to district 2, and Archie has spent close to $2 million of that money. Now, the president is taking that $2.8 million and splitting it between the rest of the districts.

Hinds County Elections Commission President Toni Johnson released a statement saying “we are excited to work with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors on Voter Education countywide as we move toward midterm elections in 2022. This is a year long program that will provide vital and critical information to voters.”

To be clear, we at 12 News know of no investigation of board president Calhoun and we have seen no evidence to support vice-president Archie’s allegations against him.