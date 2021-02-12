Hinds County Supervisor David Archie arrested on domestic violence charges

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges. He was later released.

Archie’s arrest comes after family members and close friends of Archie’s wife, Niya, held a news conference. They accused him of being physically and verbally abuse towards her.

Videos and pictures also surfaced of Archie throwing his wife’s clothes out on the street. Jackson police were also called to their home.

Archie also held a news conference and said he did not “scratch, touch, push or hit” his wife. He also said the claims are false and were meant to slander his name.

According to the Jackson Municipal Court, Archie is expected to appear in court on April 19, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.