Hinds County supervisor responds to domestic violence claims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie made a brief statement on Monday in response to the domestic violence claims against him.

Last week, family members and close friends of Archie’s wife, Niya Archie, held a news conference. They accused him of being physically and verbally abuse towards her.

Videos and pictures also surfaced of Archie throwing his wife’s clothes out on the street. Jackson police were also called to their home.

Archie said on the day in question, he did not “scratch, touch, push or hit” his wife. He also said the claims are false and were meant to slander his name.

“The false narratives concerning domestic violence, it is shameful and disgraceful,” he stated. “I love my wife, Niya Hopkins Archie, as well as my children. They are what’s the most important. I want you to understand that. They are what is most important to me.”

Supervisor Archie only took one question during the news conference, addressing Jackson police being called to their home. He said they were called, and officers asked his wife what took place. Archie also said they asked if he had harmed her in anyway, and she said no.

12 News received copies of the keep the peace affidavit, along with the no contact orders that both the supervisor and his wife filed against each other.