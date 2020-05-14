Hinds County Supervisor to provide COVID-19 relief to elderly residents

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hinds County District 5 Supervisor Bobby McGowan will host a series of giveaways to help one of Hinds County’s vulnerable populations this weekend. The event is for senior citizens who live in District 5.

The giveaways will include some personal protective equipment (i.e., face masks and gloves), water, and other items.

Below are the giveaway times and locations :