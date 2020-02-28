Hinds County supervisors approve relocation of Voting Precinct 94

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved the permanent relocation of Voting Precinct 94. The Hinds County Election Commission requested the change be made to better accommodate the needs of voters ahead of the March 10 primary.

Precinct 94 has been housed at the Higher Ground Family Worship Center at 3520 Forest Hill Road in Jackson in the past. Voters can now cast their ballots at the Willowood Community Center, which is located at 4243 Willowood Boulevard in Jackson.

Precinct 94 registered voters should have already received a notification via the U.S. Postal service advising them of the change. Any registered voter who did not receive notification should contact their election commissioner to make sure their records are up to date.

Precinct 94 is located in Hinds County District 4 under Commissioner Yvonne R. Horton and Supervisor Vern O. Gavin.

All Hinds County voters are encouraged to contact the Hinds County Election Commission @ 601-968-6555, ahead of the March Primary, and ask to speak with their election commissioner to confirm their voting precinct location and ask any questions they may have about the voting process.