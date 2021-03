HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors, along with Lowe’s Home Improvement, will host a bottled water giveaway for Jackson neighbors.

The giveaway will be on Thursday, March 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Old Virginia College parking lot on Ridgewood Road.

The water will be available while supplies last. Social distancing measures will also be in place, and face masks will be required.