Hinds County supervisors to make statement on Mississippi state flag

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 25, to address the Mississippi state flag.
Board members will make comments regarding their stance on replacing the flag.
The news conference starts at 2:00 p.m. outside the Hinds County Circuit Courthouse.
LATEST STORIES:
- Walmart employees getting another bonus for working through pandemic
- Coaches at the Capitol: Nikki McCray-Penson speech
- Coaches at the Capitol: Kermit Davis speech
- NFL training camps still on original schedule for late July
- Two Manchester residents arrested for alleged hate crime against three Black teens