Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Hinds County supervisors to make statement on Mississippi state flag

News
Posted: / Updated:
Mississippi State Flag_82412

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 25, to address the Mississippi state flag.

Board members will make comments regarding their stance on replacing the flag.

The news conference starts at 2:00 p.m. outside the Hinds County Circuit Courthouse.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories