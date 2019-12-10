Hinds County transport van involved in accident

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County Sheriff’s Department inmate transport officers van was struck in the rear by another vehicle on I-55N near Pearl Street.

The incident happened after two transport officers pulled the van off to the side of the interstate to change a flat tire.

Both officers were transported by the Sheriff’s Office Personnel to a local hospital to be checked out.

There were no inmates on board the transport vehicle.

Northbound traffic at the stack was congested for over an hour while the scene was cleared.

Flowood police were on scene investigating the accident.