Hinds Jailer charged with giving inmates keys, helping with escape

Detention Center Brandon Standifer is charged with aiding the escape of inmates

Hinds Detention Officer Brandon Standifer allegedly handed over the keys to fighting inmates. He has been arrested and charged with aiding their escape.

Friday and Saturday, violence broke out among inmates at the jail. A number of inmates were injured, some were hospitalized overnight.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, inmates were able to

unlock cell doors and get into restricted areas of the jail that could have led to the possibility of inmates escaping.

Authorities say inmates fashioned shanks from with metal from a bed they pulled apart.

This is just one in a number of factors leading to unrest at the detention center.