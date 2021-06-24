Hinds Youth Court to celebrate family reunifications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Judge Carlyn Hicks, Youth Court staff and the Hinds County Office of Child Protection Services will celebrate the reunifications of 185 children with their families on Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at the Youth Court.

“On Friday, we will honor them and the work they have done. We are proud of the progress these families have made,” said Judge Hicks.

The leaders will be releasing 185 balloons – one for each child and six families will join in “Painting the Pathway to Reunification.” Each family will paint a piece of art to keep. A local photographer also will provide family portraits.