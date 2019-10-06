Historic chapel celebrates decades of existence

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Chapel of the Cross holds its 40thAnnual Day in the Country Festival on the historic Chapel grounds.

In 1979, the Chapel of the Cross threw its first festival in an effort to raise enough funds to support the church’s decades of decay and vandalism. Now four decades later, the chapel is commemorating its legacy.

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run and walk followed by the festival which lasted until 4 p.m.

The festival also featured live music, great food, a silent auction, a Maker’s Market with artisans and handmade crafts, Kids’ Country activities like face painting and a petting zoo, the iconic Chapel Attic rummage sale, beer, and wine tastings, and much more.

Visitors also had the chance to tour the historic chapel and cemetery which was built by those who survived World War I and the Great Depression.