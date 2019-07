Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident which occurred on Cooper Road near Forest Hill Road Wednesday night.

A 15-year-old male was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle just before 8:30 pm.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

The suspect’s vehicle is an unknown white SUV.

Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have any information.