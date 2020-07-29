Hitachi ABB Power Grids employee dies from COVID-19

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in Crystal Springs has died due to complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

After experiencing virus-like symptoms following a planned surgery, the employee tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive on Wednesday, July 22.

He passed away six days later on Tuesday, July 28.

“We at Hitachi ABB Power Grids were devastated to learn that one of our employees, who worked at our facility in Crystal Springs, died on Tuesday, July 28, following complications after a planned surgery and recently having tested positive for COVID-19. This individual was a long-standing, valued employee, and his death is a terrible loss for the community and our business. Our thoughts are with his family, freinds and co-workers at this extremely challenging time.” Hitachi ABB Power Grids

LATEST STORIES: