JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Sooo, this just happened. Hostees announced they are going to pair up peanut butter and pickle for a sandwich.

The company released the information via social media and fans are losing it, and others are gagging.

Only the real ones know about these 👀 #Twinkies #PeanutButter #Pickles #FakeProducts #FakeProduct Posted by Hostess on Monday, September 9, 2019

Many like peanut and pickles but together is the question.

Many people are saying they are willing to give it a try but until then, Twinkie lovers will have to wait and see.

Hostess has not released any information about a possible launch date.