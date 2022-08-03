BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs.

According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs.

“The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in Bay Springs, its residents, and the continual economic growth for our city. The City of Bay Springs is proud to be the home of such an outstanding company and would like to thank Hol-Mac for its perpetual contribution to our community,” said Bay Springs Mayor Donald Brown.

The expansion for Hol-Mac is for the company’s Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand.

“We are very excited and blessed for this new chapter and expansion for Hammerhead Armor and Hol-Mac Corporation. Hol-Mac would like to express a sincere thanks to the city of Bay Springs, Jasper County and MDA for their never-ending support in helping Hol-Mac continue to grow our company, community and the great state of Mississippi,” said Jamie Holder, President and CEO of the Hol-Mac Corporation.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) will provide assistance to help with preparation of a parking lot and site expansion. Jasper County, the city of Bay Springs and Cooperative Energy are also assisting with the project.

“This is an exciting milestone for Hol-Mac Corporation, the area’s residents and the entire state as it will propel economic growth. Hol-Mac, with its deep Mississippi roots, illustrates how hard work and planning brings numerous opportunities not only to the company, but to its employees, their families and the communities in which they live,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

Hol-Mac Corporation now has six facilities in Bay Springs, one facility in Winona and one facility in Gulfport.