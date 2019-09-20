Hole in one! On the green with volunteers at Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Sanderson Farms Championship is one of the biggest events to come to the Metro Area. The golf competition has raised millions of dollars for the Blair E Batson’s Children’s Hospital.

The volunteers, wearing greens shirts, are the ones who help keep the tournament together.

Lynn Britt, the Volunteer Coordinator, says, “Oh, it would not work without all these volunteers. You would not have food, you would not have marshals, you wouldn’t have a golf channel, you wouldn’t have any of those if the volunteers did not come out and work.”

The volunteers, a variety of different ages, gladly return every year.

Britt says, “It’s very hot but, everybody loves doing it. They’re out here to serve the course, the tournament, to help the golfers, and to help the spectators have a good experience out here.”

A first-time volunteer Dorie Walsh spoke about the experience so far.

Dorie Walsh comments, “There’s a lot of excitement out here, the weather is wonderful, and everybody is so friendly.”

Ashley Bates, Outback Volunteer, explains, “Well we’ve been doing this for about ten years, we do it every year. We do about 700 boxes of chicken sandwiches and my boss believes in giving back to the community, so if we give back, we get back.”