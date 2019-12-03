Holiday events across the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the holiday season underway, cities across the metro are celebrating. You can find a list of the Christmas parades by clicking the link.
Here’s a list of the other events happening in December 2019:
Tuesday, December 3:
- Mississippi Museum of Art Open House: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, December 4:
- The Westin Jackson Festival of Trees – Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday, December 5:
- Downtown Holiday Open House: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Ice Skating Rink at The Westin Jackson: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Mississippi Museum of Art Open House: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Deck the District: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- City of Ridgeland Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m.
- City of Clinton Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m.
- Santa Claus Crawl in Clinton: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
- Rented Christmas at Black Rose Theatre Company: 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 6:
- Chimneyville Arts Festival at the Trademart: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- STEM with Snowflakes at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Santa visits Mississippi Children’s Museum: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Christmas by Candlelight Tour: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Ice Skating Rink at The Westin Jackson: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- City of Jackson Christmas Tree Lighting at City Hall: 6 p.m.
- Share the Light at Methodist Children’s Home of Mississippi: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- St. Joseph Catholic School Christmas Concert: 7 p.m.
- The Nutcracker at Thalia Mara Hall: 7:30 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
- Belhaven University Singing Christmas Tree: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 7:
- Yule Run through Clinton: 7:30 a.m.
- Chimneyville Arts Festival at the Trademart: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Santa visits Mississippi Children’s Museum: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Highland Village Santa Experience: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Ice Skating Rink at The Westin Jackson: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Ballet Mississippi Sugarplum Fairy’s Tea Party at The Westin Jackson: 1:30 p.m.
- The Nutcracker at at Thalia Mara Hall: 3 p.m.
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Share the Light at Methodist Children’s Home of Mississippi: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Screening of Christmas in Mississippi in Canton: 6 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
- Rented Christmas at Black Rose Theatre Company: 7:30 p.m.
- Belhaven University Singing Christmas Tree: 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 8:
- Highland Village Santa Experience: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro Brunch with Santa at The Westin Jackson: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Chimneyville Arts Festival at the Trademart: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Ice Skating Rink at The Westin Jackson: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Ballet Mississippi Sugarplum Fairy’s Tea Party at The Westin Jackson: 1:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph Catholic School Christmas Concert: 2 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 2 p.m.
- Rented Christmas at Black Rose Theatre Company: 2 p.m.
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday, December 9:
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze at Thalia Mara Hall: 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 10:
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Wednesday, December 11:
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 12:
- Screening of Christmas in Mississippi in Canton: 2 p.m. in Laurel & 6 p.m. in Columbia
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Polar Express Pajama Party in Clinton: 6 p.m.
- Disney Junior Holiday Party On Tour! at Thalia Mara Hall: 6 p.m.
- Annual Christmas Party & Dirty Santa Beer Swap at Hal and Mal’s: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
- Rented Christmas at Black Rose Theatre Company: 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 13:
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Polar Express Pajama Party in Clinton: 6 p.m.
- Snow Much Fun at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
- Rented Christmas at Black Rose Theatre Company: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 14:
- Highland Village Santa Experience: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Santa visits Mississippi Children’s Museum: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Polar Express Pajama Party in Clinton: 6 p.m.
- Snow Much Fun at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
- Rented Christmas at Black Rose Theatre Company: 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 15:
- Highland Village Santa Experience: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 2 p.m.
- Rented Christmas at Black Rose Theatre Company: 2 p.m.
Monday, December 16:
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Tuesday, December 17:
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 18:
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 19:
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 20:
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 21:
- Santa visits Mississippi Children’s Museum: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Highland Village Santa Experience: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 22:
- Highland Village Santa Experience: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Santa visits Mississippi Children’s Museum: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- A Christmas Carol at New Stage Theatre: 2 p.m.
Monday, December 23:
- Winter Fun Day Camp at Mississippi Children’s Museum: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Canton Christmas Festival: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.