Holiday food drive at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum announced a Holiday Food Drive, which will benefit the Mississippi Food Network (MFN).

Visitors who donate non-perishable food items from November 24 through December 23 will receive free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, and the special exhibit Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, and Politics, or a 20% discount at the Mississippi Museum Store.

“The museums are committed to helping the community, and we know that food insecurity has historically been a challenge across the state,” said Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. “We are proud to work with MFN to bring awareness to this issue.”

“The Coronavirus pandemic has caused an unprecedented increase in the demand for food, statewide,” said Dr. Charles Beady Jr, CEO at the Mississippi Food Network. “In that regard, this tremendous gesture by the Two Mississippi Museums is welcomed, needed, and appreciated. We have seen an increase in the number of Mississippi families, senior citizens, and children who are facing food insecurity, and we expect this number to continue to rise as more families are faced with uncertainty during this time.”

Suggested donation is five items per person for free admission or a 20% discount on merchandise at the Mississippi Museum Store. Non-perishable items include:

Canned meat, such as ham, tuna, chicken, Spam, Vienna Sausage, beef stew, and chicken and dumplings

Canned fruit, regular and lite

Canned vegetables

Cranberry sauce

Canned soups

Boxed stuffing mix

Boxed mashed or scalloped potatoes

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Ramen noodles.

Regular museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The museums are open free of charge on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

