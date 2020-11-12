Holiday open house at Two Mississippi Museums on Nov. 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, November 14, the holiday open house at the Mississippi Museum Store at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nick Wallace Culinary will provide tasty food samplings, and Mississippi Cold Drip Coffee will have signature drinks available. Pennington Farms Mississippi Wildflower Honey, Pirouline, Bootsie’s Delta Funk BBQ, and other local vendors will also offer delicious treats. From 9 a.m. until noon, Queen’s Reward Meadery will provide “mead”-mosas, and from noon to 4 p.m., they will offer “mead”-samplings.

The event includes hourly raffles, complimentary gift packaging, and a 10 percent discount on all merchandise. Museum members will receive a 20 percent discount on store items. Become a museum member online at give2mississippimuseums.com or purchase a membership during the event.

The popular Possum Ridge model train exhibit will be on display in the Nancy and Ray Neilsen Hall of History.

Attendees will be able to shop artisan-made items for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.

