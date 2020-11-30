Holiday Shopping in the PineBelt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Shoppers on this Black Friday got an early start on Christmas shopping. The lines at many stores inside of Turtle Creek Mall were still long despite the pandemic.

Shoppers traveled from as far as Columbia, Mississippi.

Maddie Jones says overall, her Black Friday shopping experience was great.

“The sales have good and everywhere has been pretty good about separation and cleanliness, so it’s been a pretty good experience”

But not everyone thinks Black Friday was great this year.

Lewis from Chicago Illinois says his Black Friday experience was nothing special.

“Black Friday shopping haven’t really been that good this year, it could be better, but I’m grateful for everything”

But he tells 12 news, he is happy for the holiday despite the tough year of dealing with the global pandemic.

“It has been a hectic year but we have to keep the prayers going and I pray for the United States of America because we have been going through a crisis with the coronavirus everybody stay blessed, stay full and have a safe holiday”

Gracie Jones says she started her Black Friday Shopping at Midnight and the store-wide deals brought her out to Turtle Creek Mall.

“Everything was fifty percent off and that was very nice because most of that stuff is like over a hundred dollar in totals, so it was really great”, said Gracie Jones