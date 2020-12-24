Holiday travel continues despite warnings from health officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Being Christmas Eve the terminals throughout the morning at Jackson Medgar Evers International Airport have not been crowed. However, nationwide there are a lot of people traveling– 85 million Americans are out of town for Christmas.

Both the Center for Disease and Control (CDC) and the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) recommend to avoid long distance travel. Around the airport, there are signs to enforce masks being worn and sanitizer for passengers including on the flights with spaced seating.

Some travelers put off several trips throughout the year and didn’t want to pass up Christmas if they believe it can be done responsibly.

“I love to cook, so I’ll definitely be getting my hands dirty in the kitchen and get things cooked up for a good wholesome meal,” said Thomas Norton, who is traveling to California.

Meanwhile, others in the middle of deployment in the Armed Forces felt timing couldn’t be more perfect to surprise family members in their home states.

“Some of the military guys haven’t seen our families and stuff like that from the coronavirus making it kind of hard, so I’m just really thankful we’re allowed to have this leave time. For those of us who are going to school, we finally get to go home so I’m pretty excited for that. They don’t know I’m coming, so hopefully it’s going to be a nice surprise,” said Brandon Jones, who is traveling to Ohio.

If you’re traveling out of state from Mississippi it’s important to see what travel restrictions they have in place because it may include having to quarantine for two weeks.

