VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Holly Brand of Meridian was crowned the new Miss Mississippi 2021. She will represent the state in the Miss America competition in December.

The former Miss Golden Triangle, Brand was selected from a field of 39 young women in the annual Miss Mississippi Competition held in Vicksburg Saturday night, where more than $114,000 in college scholarships were awarded.



Vivian O’Neal of Hattiesburg, who serves as Miss University of Southern Mississippi, was chosen 1st runner-up.