Holmes CC to cancel classes on March 16-17

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes Community College will cancel classes on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 for students taking classes on campus.

Dual credit classes will continue as normal following the local high school schedule.

At this time, classes will resume on March 18 in an online or alternative format until at least Monday, March 23. Dorms will only be open March 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate students needing to access their rooms for educational supplies.

Common areas such as libraries, food service, computer labs, and athletic facilities will be closed. All campus activities and events outside of the classroom at Holmes CC have been canceled until further notice.

Holmes CC will restrict all student and employee travel unless deemed necessary by the Office of the President.

Faculty, staff and students who believe they may have come in contact with the coronavirus in another venue are asked to self-quarantine for at least fourteen days prior to returning to work or school. If a student or faculty or staff member exhibits any symptoms, we ask that they not return to the college until they have been medically cleared.