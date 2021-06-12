Holmes Co. deputies search for suspect following escape from hospital

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for suspect Darius Erving after he escaped from a local hospital Saturday morning.

Erving is one of the suspects connected to the killing of Ocean Springs man Kyle Craig, after a Facebook Marketplace meet up turned into a deadly robbery.

Courtesy of Sheriff Willie March: Darius Erving

According to Sheriff Willie March, Erving complained that he was having trouble breathing while in custody, so he was taken to the UMMC hospital in Lexington where he escaped.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.

This is a developing story.