Holmes Community College lifts lock down; shooter on the loose

GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes Community College was placed on lockdown overnight. It came after a suspect stole an ATV and shot at campus police. The suspect has not yet been arrested.

The campus was placed on lockdown around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to Communications Director Steve Diffey, the incident started when the suspect stole an ATV and wrecked it near the entrance of the Goodman campus.

The suspect shot at a Holmes CC campus police officer and the officer fired back. Diffey says the officer was not hurt, and the suspect ran away from the campus.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1:00 a.m. According to Diffey, Holmes CC is working with local law enforcement on the case.

Homecoming activities will not be affected, Diffey says.

