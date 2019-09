Holmes County Central’s Montra Edwards Jr. picks up Ole Miss offer, releases top 8

VIDEO ABOVE: Take a look inside Holmes County Central’s Wednesday conditioning session, including interviews with Edwards Jr. and head coach Marcus Rogers

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Holmes County Central defensive tackle Montra Edwards Jr. has so many D1 offers his head coach Marcus Rogers says he can barely keep track.

Edwards Jr. (class of 2020) most recently picked up an offer from Ole Miss. He released his top 8 schools Wednesday.

They include, in no order: Oregon, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida State, Missouri, Michigan, and LSU.