Holmes County Consolidated School District superintendent resigns

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Consolidated School District announced Superintendent Dr. James L. Henderson resigned. He accepted another superintendent job out of state.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served this community, and I’m confident that we are leaving this district in much better shape than we found it,” said Henderson.

Henderson joined the Holmes County Consolidated School District in July 2018.

“It’s time for me to say goodbye and acknowledge that for everything there is a season. I was brought to Holmes County by divine intervention and I’m leaving by the same means, effective July 31, 2020,” said Henderson. “I wish my home community all the best as it continues moving the district toward higher performance and greater participation in the global community. I’m grateful to have been part of the effort. Holmes County has great potential if allowed to blossom.”

“On behalf of the Board, we appreciate Dr. Henderson’s contributions to the district and wish him much success in his future endeavors,” said Board of Education President, Anthony Anderson.

