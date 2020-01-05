Holmes County Deputy passes away due to medical related issues

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Holmes County Sheriff Department has announced the loss of Deputy Kenny Wilson.
The Department shared their condolences on Facebook in a statement:
“It is with heavy heart that Sheriff Willie March, along with the Holmes County Sheriff Department Deputies and Staff, is saddened to announce the transition of our beloved Kenny Wilson. Though we are in pain, we know ‘earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.’ We ask that you keep his wife and the entire family in your prayers.”