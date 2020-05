HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced an escaped inmate has been captured.

Ronnie Madison, 26, escaped from the Holmes County Jail on April 20. He was being held on two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Authorities said he was captured with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison is being held at the Holmes-Humphreys Regional Correctional Facility.